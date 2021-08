The place we usually park for ACC championship games is not offering parking for the Georgia game and after looking online, nowhere near the places for ACCCG are available. I work in Charlotte so I know the parking passes stubhub etc are selling are terrible places to park. Distance, atmosphere and traffic getting in & out. We usually park on the Northeast side of the stadium. McNinch St/South Cedar St area. Didn’t know if anyone else is having trouble with this. Guess we will just have to drive up that morning and find some cash lots. Thought about knocking on some office buildings doors while uptown this week to see what the deal is.