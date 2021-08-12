Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Former US attorney Byung “BJay” Pak told investigators he quit because he heard Trump was considering firing him

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIVFJ_0bP85zRd00

Byung “BJay” Pak, a former US attorney in Atlanta who abruptly quit during then-President Donald Trump‘s mission to overturn the results of the election, stepped down earlier than planned because he caught wind Trump was considering firing him, according to a source familiar with Pak’s interview with congressional investigators Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding Pak’s departure were among the lingering mysteries from a chaotic stretch in early January. At the time, Trump and his allies were focused squarely on Georgia as they sought to push unfounded claims of mass election fraud. Two days before Pak’s resignation on January 4, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to validate bogus claims of election fraud in the state.

The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Pak on Wednesday as it investigates the pressure Trump put on the Justice Department to take a more active role in his efforts to overturn his electoral loss. The interview, which was not public, was conducted virtually and lasted between three and three and a half hours, according to the source familiar with the testimony.

Pak on Wednesday said it was not unreasonable for Trump to have concerns about election fraud in Georgia given the volume of allegations that the department received, the source said.

After Pak’s surprise resignation, Trump replaced him with his US attorney in Savannah, bypassing the normal chain of succession and raising suspicions about Pak’s departure.

Pak told the committee, according to the source familiar with his testimony, that he had confidence in his replacement at the US attorney’s office. He also acknowledged that he served at the pleasure of the president and could get fired at any time.

Documents released by the House in its investigation of Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department to substantiate his election fraud claims show Pak resigning after a key weekend in which Trump considered overhauling DOJ leadership because they hadn’t found widespread fraud.

Pak is one of six former DOJ political appointees whom the Biden administration green-lighted to talk to the committee about Trump’s election fraud push.

Trump’s move to then tap as Pak’s replacement Bobby Christine, another US attorney in Georgia, further arose suspicions about why Pak had resigned. Days earlier, Trump seemed to refer to Pak as a “never-Trumper” on his infamous January 2 call with Raffensperger.

Before his immediate resignation on January 4, Pak had told associates he had planned to stay on until the inauguration. It was later revealed, in reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, that acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue had a phone call with Pak the night before his resignation. In that call, according to the Times, Donoghue relayed to Pak that the White House was frustrated with his failure to bring voter fraud investigations in the state. Pak himself has not said anything publicly about why he left his post earlier than planned.

By the afternoon of January 6, the shake-up had been overshadowed, first by Democrats’ dual wins in the Georgia special Senate elections, and then by the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Days later, Christine in a private call with the Atlanta’s office staff, told them that “there’s just nothing to” the election issues the office was looking into, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A probe into Trump’s election reversal crusade picks up speed

The Senate committee has already spoken to two former Justice Department officials who witnessed key episodes in Trump’s pressure campaign. Donoghue spoke to the committee on Friday, and on Saturday, the committee had an interview with his former superior, Jeffrey Rosen, who served as Trump’s acting attorney general after William Barr stepped down in December.

Much of their testimony focused on the actions of Jeffrey Clark, another top Trump-appointee at the department who sought to get the department directly involved in Trump’s efforts to reverse the election results. Rosen’s testimony highlighted five episodes where Clark went out of the chain of command to push the fraud claims, a source familiar with the interview told CNN.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin announced the plans to interview Pak in comments to reporters on Capitol Hill Monday.

“It seems like slow going … but there is progress being made,” Durbin said.

Durbin has also indicated he wants to interview former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hints of what happened before Pak’s departure

Clark’s escapades — which, as CNN reported, included the promotion of a false theory that China intelligence manipulated vote tallying machines with special thermometers — have attracted much of the attention as lawmakers in both the House and Senate investigate Trump’s interference at the department.

Pak, however, was referenced to in some of the internal Justice Department documents that have already been released by the House Oversight Committee.

On January 1, the day before the Trump-Raffensperger call, Rosen provided Pak’s cell phone number to Clark, according to the emails released by the committee. It was shared on an email chain titled “atlanta” where Clark alluded to his interest in a “video” that had been taken.

On January 3, the night of that Donoghue and Pak reportedly spoke on the phone, Donoghue emailed Pak with the request that he “Please call ASAP.”

Up until the dramatic early January episode, Pak had attracted little spotlight in his tenure leading Atlanta’s US attorney’s office. Before a stint as a Republican member of Georgia’s House of Representatives, he had also worked as an assistant US attorney in the Atlanta office. He had reputation in Georgia’s legal circles as being a straight shooter.

In addition to the formal resignation letters he submitted and the internal departure announcement to the Atlanta US Attorney’s office, Pak also sent an email to his fellow US attorneys on January 4, according to the documents released by House Oversight. In it, he said that, as a group, “they had made our country better, and safer, even though we were facing unprecedented challenges.”

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Christine
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Trumper#Department Of Justice#Bjay#State#The Justice Department#Doj#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#The White House#Democrats#Senate#Cnn#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
POTUSWashington Post

Opinion:The most dangerous Trump official you’ve never heard of needs to be heard from

“People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership,” President Donald Trump told acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen on a Dec. 27, 2020, phone call — suggesting, with typical Trumpian subtlety, that Rosen might soon find himself out of a job if he didn’t comply with Trump’s demands to “tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.”
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Prosecutor explores tips to FBI in Russia probe

Special counsel John Durham - the prosecutor examining the origins of the FBI's investigation into a possible conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign - has used a grand jury in recent months to seek documents and witness testimony, according to people familiar with the matter. The burst...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Debunking Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’ scholars and statistics show the facts don’t add up

In a recent survey of presidential scholars, President Trump finished a dismal third from the bottom, just ahead of perennial duds James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson. He tied Franklin Pierce, whose political timidity helped lead to the Civil War, and placed just behind two other presidential laggards, the pro-slavery John Tyler and William Henry Harrison, who served only 31 days before dropping dead.
Presidential ElectionSalon

How Trump blew his chance to steal the election: The clock was ticking; he was tweeting

The months leading up to Nov. 3, 2020, were for Donald Trump almost a carbon copy of what he had done going into the presidential election four years previously: He thumbed tweets, whined at his rallies and complained to anyone who would listen that the election had been "rigged" by Democrats. Of course, after election eve in 2016, we never heard another peep out of him about the dastardly Democrats and the wily ways they had rigged the election against him, because he won.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Former Legal Advisor to President Donald Trump, May Davis on Eviction Moratorium and Justice Kavanaugh

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed May Davis, former legal advisor to President Donald Trump, and visiting fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum to the newsmakers line to discuss her recent op-ed regarding the eviction moratorium and the curious position of Justice Kavanaugh.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Suit seeks Supreme Court review of Trump's ban on gun bump stocks

A gun owner who lawfully purchased a bump stock years ago has taken his case to the Supreme Court this month, challenging the Trump administration‘s 2018 reclassification of the devices as unlawful machine guns that must be destroyed. W. Clark Aposhian turned over his bump stock — an attachment that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy