Vikings UDFA Blake Proehl leaves practice with an injury

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Vikings wideout Blake Proehl has been tabbed by some as an enticing undrafted free agent, one who could go on to be a useful player for the team.

Proehl could still do that, but he received a tough break on Wednesday when he went down with an injury during training camp. According to FOX 9 Sports’ Hobie Artigue, Proehl’s knee buckled when he was trying to make a cut in 1-on-1 drills. The rookie wide receiver had to be carted off the field.

Proehl was seen as a possible contributor in 2021 due to the lack of depth in the wide receiver room. Earlier this offseason, wideout Bisi Johnson went down with an ACL tear. With Dede Westbrook still recovering from his injury, the Vikings have a paper thin wide receiver corps.

Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson have to stay healthy. As of now, Jefferson is currently not participating in practice amid a shoulder injury. For what’s it worth, Thielen said that Jefferson is doing well, his injury is not serious and he will be back at practice soon, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. The Vikings will have to hope that is the case.

