Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky could spend New Year’s Day in Tampa

By Adam Luckett
kentuckysportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading to the Sunshine State for bowl season has become a somewhat normal occurrence for Kentucky football under Mark Stoops. Three of the last five bowl appearances that Kentucky has made have been in Florida with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl and a victory over NC State in the Gator Bowl. Expectations are for Kentucky to get back to the postseason this year, and the program could make a return trip to Florida.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Outback Bowl#Gator Bowl#Rose Bowl#American Football#Nc State#Cbs Sports#Wildcats#Penn State#Franklin#Notjerrytipton#Ap#Palm#Ohio State#Iowa State#Texas A M#Lsu#Notre Dame#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy