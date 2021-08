Eagles football, at last, is back! After one of the most tumultuous offseasons since the Doug-Wentz era, I among the rest of this fanbase have anticipated what this new Eagles team would look like. Tonight we got our first taste of what this team can be. With 80+ players shuffling in and out, it can be hard to keep track of everyone, so I have compiled this list of players who played well tonight and who to keep an eye out for in these upcoming weeks. I wanted to include everyone because, for my expectations, a lot of players outplayed their paychecks. But to keep this short and sweet, I’ve narrowed it down to these players.