Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheat Ridge, CO

The Hearing Clinic

KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are struggling with hearing loss, there is amazing new technology that can help. Dr. Robert Gardner is an audiologist with The Hearing Clinic in Cherry Creek and Wheat Ridge. He has the highest tech hearing aids on the market, and they are practically invisible. They are offering a great deal, when you call you will receive a free hearing test and a free hearing aid demo, so you can try them out before you buy them. Call today Cherry Creek is 303-647-4140 and Wheat Ridge is 303-647-9996.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Hearing Test#Tech#Hearing Loss#The Hearing Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

EPA bans use of pesticide linked to developmental problems in children

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to ban the use of a pesticide that has been linked to developmental issues in children from use on foods. In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said that it was revoking all food tolerances for a chemical called chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to lower IQ, impaired working memory and negative effects on motor development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy