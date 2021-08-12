Cancel
Grand Ledge, MI

6 Sports Two-A-Days: Grand Ledge leaning on its seniors; Lilly has doubled Okemos’ roster in three weeks

By Ian Kress
WLNS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Day three of the 6 Sports Two-A-Days coverage featured stops at a pair of CAAC Blue rivals, Grand Ledge and Okemos. Grand Ledge will be relying heavily on its senior class this season. As of Aug. 10, the Comets have 37 players on the roster and more than 20 of them are going to be seniors this season. Head coach Joe Brya believes his team got stronger this offseason and has great trust in his seniors to lead the way.

