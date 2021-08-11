Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Alcohol consumption linked to rise in cancer cases

WAND TV
 7 days ago

(WAND)- New research has linked alcohol consumption to an increase in cancer cases. Lancet Oncology found more than 4 percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol consumption. A total of 700,000 total cancer cases were reported last year. Most cases were in people who consumed...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Alcohol Consumption#Food Drink#Lancet Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerMedicalXpress

Frequent consumption of peanuts by cancer patients may increase risk of cancer spread

A study by University of Liverpool researchers has identified new factors accompanying previous findings that frequent consumption of peanuts by cancer patients could increase risk of cancer spread. The study, published in Carcinogenesis shows that Peanut agglutinin (PNA) – a carbohydrate-binding protein that rapidly enters into the blood circulation after...
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Drinking linked to cancer

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Doctors are sounding the alarm over new research showing a link between drinking and cancer. A new study found over four percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol consumption. Most cancers linked to alcohol use were in people who have more than two drinks a day, but lighter drinkers were also affected. More than 100,000 cases worldwide were in people who averaged less than two drinks a day.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

These 12 Cancers Are Linked to a Bad Diet, Doctor Says

A recent study found that alcohol consumption was associated with 740,000 new cancer diagnoses in 2020. That data seemed to highlight the notion that your everyday lifestyle choices truly can impact your long-term health… so what about the foods you're eating—are they increasing your cancer risk? A nationally recognized doctor spoke with us to bring greater clarity to the subject of cancer and your diet.
Food & DrinksSt. Louis American

Young adults: Eat your veggies, control alcohol consumption

If you’ve finally reached that age when you’re officially an adult and starting to branch out on your own for work, school or another adventure, you’ve likely received a lot of advice from the older adults in your life. Some of it you may have sought out. Most of it, probably not.
Los Angeles, CAWhittier Daily News

L.A. surgeon: Alcohol-related pancreatitis cases rising during pandemic

A Los Angeles surgeon said on Wednesday, Aug. 4, that along with increased alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of alcohol-induced pancreatitis cases is rising. Dr. PJ Benyamini, general surgeon at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, said prolonged alcohol use can cause chronic pancreatitis, leading to permanent/irreversible pancreatic...
Mental HealthNewswise

Role Transitions in Young Adults: Link to Drinking, Stress, and Alcohol Consequences

Newswise — Young adulthood is a period of multiple transitions, with individuals navigating changes in education and employment status, living situation, and relationships. Such role transitions are often positive for the individual. However, a study has shown that when young adults perceive transitions to have a negative impact on their lives, they experience more stress and are at increased risk for alcohol-related consequences. The research, published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, is based on data from 767 young adult drinkers, aged 18-23 years at time of recruitment, in the Pacific Northwest region.
DrinksPosted by
Benzinga

Can Psychedelics Reduce Alcohol Consumption? A New Study Looks Into It

Psilera, a Florida-based biotechnology company, has initiated preclinical studies with new psychedelic derivatives aimed at reducing alcohol consumption. Psilera Inc., working in collaboration with University of South Florida (USF) researchers will conduct the first in vivo screening of psychedelic-inspired new chemical entities (NCEs) with the goal of helping those struggling with alcohol use disorder (AUD).
Drinkswinespectator.com

Moderate Alcohol Consumption May Help Those with Cardiovascular Disease

Medical research has repeatedly found links between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart valve issues. But doctors have also long advised patients that are suffering from cardiovascular disease to refrain from drinking. Recent research suggests that moderate consumption of alcohol, including wine, could prove beneficial in reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure in those with cardiovascular disease.
Drinksdocwirenews.com

Changes in Alcohol Consumption in Canada During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Associations With Anxiety and Self-Perception of Depression and Loneliness

Alcohol Alcohol. 2021 Aug 13:agab055. doi: 10.1093/alcalc/agab055. Online ahead of print. AIM: To examine whether changes in alcohol consumption in Canada since the start of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic are associated with feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness and/or with changes in employment due to COVID-19. METHODS: Data collection...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Vitamin D Might Help Prevent Early-Onset Colon Cancer

Last Updated: August 18, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Foods rich in vitamin D may help protect younger adults against colon cancer, researchers report. While colon cancer is decreasing overall, cases among younger adults have been on the rise. The trends dovetail with a decline in vitamin D intake from foods such as fish, mushrooms, eggs and milk.
Drinkswarricknews.com

The Big Number: Moderate consumption of alcohol may be good for your heart

Drinking a moderate amount of alcohol — one drink a day for women, two a day for men — may help protect your heart, according to research. Chronic stress has been shown to increase the risk for cardiovascular disease. The latest research, presented at a recent American College of Cardiology scientific session, suggests that a moderate amount of alcohol can reduce stress by helping people relax.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Vitamin D reduces the need for opioids in palliative cancer

Patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower levels of fatigue in palliative cancer treatment, a randomized and placebo-controlled study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows. The study is published in the scientific journal Cancers. Among patients with cancer...
KidsParents Magazine

Nearsightedness Rises Among Kids And New Study Links it to the Pandemic

Chances are your family's screen time increased over the past year and a half. There's no shame in that: We are, quite literally, just trying to survive here, and relying more on screen programming for both education and entertainment is just part of that deal. With that being said, we know that screen time guidelines exist for good reason. And now, a study suggests that instances of nearsightedness, also called myopia or short-sightedness, is on the rise in kids because of lifestyle changes during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy