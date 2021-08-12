Editorial: It's OK to disobey. School, local leaders right to require masks when Abbott won't

Former schoolgirls among us might recall with a slight cringe all the stickler teachers who took rulers to our skirts to ensure they were knee-length. Former schoolboys might remember similar inspections of hair length. Even today, school uniforms and more restrictive grooming policies are alive and well in public schools. Just ask DeAndre Arnold, the Barbers Hill High School student who was famously suspended in 2020 for not cutting his dreadlocks.