Mobile, AL

New crisis center could reduce the number of arrests in Baldwin and Mobile Counties

By Justin Moore
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Today AltaPointe Health held a ribbon cutting for its new crisis center in Mobile. The Fred Delchamps Behavioral Health Crisis Center will serve 7 counties in south Alabama including Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia. It will give police officers and deputies another option of where to take individuals who are dealing with a mental crisis. The short-term care facility specializes in crisis care, medication management, and case management for up to 23 hours.

mynbc15.com

