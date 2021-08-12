New crisis center could reduce the number of arrests in Baldwin and Mobile Counties

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Today AltaPointe Health held a ribbon cutting for its new crisis center in Mobile. The Fred Delchamps Behavioral Health Crisis Center will serve 7 counties in south Alabama including Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia. It will give police officers and deputies another option of where to take individuals who are dealing with a mental crisis. The short-term care facility specializes in crisis care, medication management, and case management for up to 23 hours.