LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Iglesias’ double in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night. Iglesias also homered for the Angels, who have won three of the four games in this year’s Freeway Series. He led off the 10th with a double down the right-field line off Garrett Cleavinger (2-4) to score Jo Adell, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second. Jack Mayfield, who tied it at 2 with a solo shot in the sixth inning, added an insurance run in the 10th with an RBI bloop single to right. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy tried to make an over-the-shoulder running grab but the ball squirted out of his glove.