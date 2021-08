The new EA DICE production will be released in just two months, so the developer is carrying out all the necessary tests so that the product goes on the market in the best possible conditions. During the past weekend, some users had the opportunity to participate in the technical beta of Battlefield 2042, a test that will help to detect and locate some problems. All these players have signed a confidentiality agreement whereby they undertake not to broadcast videos and images, but some have not respected it. Now, EA is trying to remove all that content from the network.