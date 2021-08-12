Build Your own Herb Planter at Winding Stair Farm

One of the most important parts of growing a garden in the summer is stowing it away for winter. While winter gardens are possible, the produce that can be grown in cold weather is considerably different than what’s available in late autumn or December. Fresh herbs are a warm-weather commodity. Many other herbs, such as rosemary and sage, may hang on during the winter, but they don’t produce nearly the same abundance. So, if we want homegrown flavor in those winter dishes, we have got to learn to preserve our herbs.