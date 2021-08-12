Cancel
Build Your own Herb Planter at Winding Stair Farm

Cover picture for the articlePresented by Winding Stair Farm Team, Katie and Mary-Martin. This workshop will take place outside at the nursery. You can come on your own or join us with a group of friends. Nothing improves summer cooking quite like picking your fresh herbs right from your own home… not to mention the wonderful aromas that brighten up your kitchen. Katie and Mary-Martin will be here to teach you more about herb selections, how to use them and demonstrate and help you to build your own herb planter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbs#Cooking#Winding Stair Farm Team
