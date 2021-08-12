Mayor: 7-year-old boy reported missing in Brooklyn found safely

Mayor Bill de Blasio says 7-year-old Yosef Schapiro, who was reported missing after he was last seen in Canarsie Park, was found on Wednesday. “As a father, my heart goes out to this family. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling tonight. If you have any information, please contact the NYPD. Let’s bring this boy home,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Wednesday as a search was underway for the child.