Maine to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills might mandate coronavirus vaccines for health care workers as hospitals in the state deal with outbreaks. A spokesperson for Mills, a Democrat, said the governor is “seriously considering” the requirement, the Portland Press Herald reported. Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have both reported outbreaks of coronavirus among staff in recent days.

Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

