Maine to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers
The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills might mandate coronavirus vaccines for health care workers as hospitals in the state deal with outbreaks. A spokesperson for Mills, a Democrat, said the governor is “seriously considering” the requirement, the Portland Press Herald reported. Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have both reported outbreaks of coronavirus among staff in recent days.spectrumnews1.com
