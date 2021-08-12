Sunday Supper With Steven Satterfield & Joseph Lenn

Please join us in celebrating the height of the summer season in the mountains with James Beard Foundation award-winning chefs Steven Satterfield of Miller Union in Atlanta, and Joseph Lenn of JC Holdway in Knoxville, Tennessee. This dynamic duo, who also happen to be great friends, will present a multi-course menu full of summer’s most delicious flavors alongside pairings from the Old Edwards sommeliers in the beautiful setting of The Farm.