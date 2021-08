F St. between 12th St. and Covell Blvd. will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 11, while the contractor performs digging work. F St. will be closed in segments during the day on Thursday, Aug. 12, to slurry seal the street. The work segments for F St. are: F St from 5th St to 7th St., F St. from 8th St to 12 St. and F St. from 12th St. to Covell Blvd. Please move cars to another location before 7 a.m. if you need to leave by vehicle during the day on August 12.