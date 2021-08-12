Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Maria Flores won’t seek re-election to school board

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 6 days ago

The longest-serving member of the current Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education has announced she will not be a candidate for re-election this November. Maria Flores was first elected to represent District 3 on the school board in 2009, winning by two votes in a three-way race. She was re-elected by wide margins in 2013 and 2017, and her term, like the terms of many other elected officials around the state, was extended by almost a year when New Mexico adopted the Local Elections Act that combined school board, city council and other local elections.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Elections
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Race#City Council#The Board Of Education#Lcps#Las Cruces High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 1

Community Policy