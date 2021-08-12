Maria Flores won’t seek re-election to school board

The longest-serving member of the current Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education has announced she will not be a candidate for re-election this November. Maria Flores was first elected to represent District 3 on the school board in 2009, winning by two votes in a three-way race. She was re-elected by wide margins in 2013 and 2017, and her term, like the terms of many other elected officials around the state, was extended by almost a year when New Mexico adopted the Local Elections Act that combined school board, city council and other local elections.