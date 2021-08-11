Cancel
Politics

COLUMN: What’s behind the ammo shortage?

By BOB MEINECKE
Cody Enterprise
 7 days ago

A couple of overdue observations to start with regarding the present ammo shortage. I’ve read recently that this shortage of powder, primers, bullets and such is far greater than anything this nation has experience, since World War II. Why? Biden is pulling our troops out of the great 20 year war with “whatsitsstan,” reducing government ordinance expenditures by the hundreds of thousands, if not the multi-millions. And there’s no surplus on the horizon for American sports folk yet? Sounds like a conspiracy to eliminate the citizens’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights to me.

