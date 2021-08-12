Cancel
Combat Sports

Sabah Homasi expects exciting fight against Andrey Koreshkov: 'I get paid per fight, not per round'

By Matthew Wells, Nolan King
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Sabah Homasi is looking to rebound from a loss to Paul Daley by facing former champ Andrey Koreshkov in the co-main event of Bellator 264 – and he expects it to be another exciting fight.

“That’s just my fighting style,” Homasi told MMA Junkie. “I go out there to finish fights. I always say I get paid per fight, not per round, so the faster I can get in there and get the job done, the better it is for me.”

Bellator 264 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out the full interview with Homasi in the video above.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

Combat SportsSherdog

Rivalries: Andrey Koreshkov

The fact that Andrey Koreshkov has become something of an afterthought in the Bellator MMA welterweight division makes him no less of a threat to those with whom he comes into contact. Koreshkov will return to the Scott Coker-led promotion for the first time in nearly two years when he...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Bellator 264: Sabah Homasi still frustrated over loss to Paul Daley

In spite of his loss to Paul Daley, Sabah Homasi gets the chance to rebound in a big way when he meets former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 264. Sabah Homasi gets the opportunity to make a major statement and get back in the win column all at once at Bellator 264, where he’ll meet former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov in the co-main event.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 264 results: Relentless Andrey Koreshkov shuts down Sabah Homasi

Looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Paul Daley, Sabah Homasi ran into a relentless opponent in former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov. Koreshkov (24-4 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) used a steady diet of knees and some well-timed takedowns to outwork Homasi (15-10 MMA, 4-4 BMMA) for a unanimous decision in the co-main event. Koreshkov won with a pair of 30-26 scores and a 30-27.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCMMAmania.com

Urijah Faber interested in UFC return: ‘I’m not opposed to getting in a good old fist-fight’

Urijah Faber just can’t seem to stay away from professional fighting, but that only means good things for his fans. Faber, who turned 42 back in May, has made it clear that he is interested in a return to MMA as long as everything lines up correctly. “California Kid” hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Petr Yan back in Dec. 2019. Faber had returned to fighting just five months earlier after being away from the sport for three years.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star On His Birthday

UFC Executive Dana White might have to explain himself for this one! According to his coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick, top UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes was cut on his birthday. Taking to social media via Twitter, Nicksick made the revelation when discussing the business practices of White and the UFC. Is Dana White losing this A-List star to Bellator?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker explains why AJ McKee is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA

Bellator president Scott Coker explained why the promotion’s 145lbs champion AJ McKee is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA right now. McKee recently finished Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 to become the promotion’s new 145lbs champion, as well as the winner of the $1 million dollar grand prize for winning the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix. Just 26 years old, McKee is now a perfect 18-0 in MMA. it’s the longest undefeated streak for a fighter in a major MMA promotion, and as far as McKee’s boss Coker goes, it proves that he’s among the best.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
UFCmmanews.com

Jorge Masvidal Predicts Tyron Woodley Will ‘Kill’ Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to run through Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley are scheduled to go one-on-one on Aug. 29. It’ll be a boxing match that’ll air live on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, though he hasn’t had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.
UFCmymmanews.com

Ty Gwerder excited to finally fight at Bellator 264

Ty Gwerder has found himself in a tough spot for nearly a year now. First he lost his last fight to Dalton Rosa at Bellator 250 in October 2020. Then he was ready to go back out and get himself back in the win column in April, but his opponent pulled out of the fight.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Jose Aldo expects to fight TJ Dillashaw next

Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo wants to add a bantamweight title to his resume. The 34-year old Brazilian icon soundly defeated Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Aldo called out former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.
UFCmymmanews.com

Curtis Blaydes breaks down potential fight against Ciryl Gane: “I think we match up great”

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes broke down a potential fight against interim champ Ciryl Gane, saying “I think we match up great.”. Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to become the new interim UFC heavyweight champion and earn himself a shot to unify the belt against Francis Ngannou. Lewis earned the title shot after he beat Blaydes, the No. 4 ranked heavyweight in the UFC, earlier this year. Had Blaydes won that fight instead, it’s possible that he would have been fighting for the belt instead of Lewis. But given that Blaydes is still a top-five ranked fighter in the UFC heavyweight division, should he pick up another big win or two, he could find himself back in the heavyweight title picture very soon.
UFCMMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley reacts to matchmaking criticism, says he gets ‘paid the same’ no matter who he fights

Sean O’Malley wants to fight the best, but the bottom line is that right now his bank account isn’t directly affected by his choice of opponents. The popular bantamweight discussed his matchmaking philosophy during a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast following a lopsided victory over newcomer Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 last month. Moutinho was a last-second replacement for Louis Smolka, a more veteran opponent who may have added more credibility to O’Malley’s growing resume.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Showtime is giving fight fans a deep dive into one of the most talked-about boxing matches of the year. Love it or hate it, the upcoming fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is expected to draw massive interest and Showtime is doing everything in its power to fuel that big-fight feel. Paul and Woodley have received the “All Access” treatment for their Aug. 29 clash, a presentation typically reserved for the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor.
UFCfoxbangor.com

Vicente Luque’s Down To Fight Nate Diaz, Backup Usman-Covington

Vicente Luque is surging in the rankings … and now the rising UFC star is going big name hunting — calling out none other than Nate Diaz. TMZ Sports talked to 29-year-old Luque — fresh off his 1st round submission dub over top 5 fighter, Michael Chiesa — and we asked, who’s next!?!
Milford, NHmymmanews.com

New England Fights announces first pay-per-view event, New Hampshire debut

New England Fights (NEF) returns with its next event, “NEF 44: Back in Black,” on August 21, 2021, at the Hampshire Dome in Milford, New Hampshire. The show will feature both mixed-martial-arts (MMA) and kickboxing fights. Earlier today, NEF announced the full fight card for the event which will be the promotion’s first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and its first foray into the Granite State.

