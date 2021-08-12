Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Monster Energy Releases "A Will Rock Solid" Documentary Video on Freestyle Motocross Icon Taka Higashino

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Get the inside story of a freestyle motocross legend! Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of “A Will Rock Solid,” a new video documentary featuring FMX icon Taka Higashino. Released today to global audiences across Monster Energy’s social media channels, the video provides an in-depth look at the 36-year-old motocross innovator and three-time X Games gold medalist from Osaka, Japan.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taka Higashino
Person
Mike Metzger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Rock#Rock Solid#Motocross#Fmx#Corona#Prweb#Google Maps#Japanese#Indy#Twitter#Tiktok#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Leaks Reunion With Former Partner

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry had leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Kaley Cuoco Fans Are Fired Up After She Offers to Buy Tokyo Olympics Horse Punched by Its Trainer

Kaley Cuoco is vowing to take action after watching the disturbing viral footage of an Olympic horse being punched at the Tokyo Games. In a series of Instagram Stories from last Friday, The Big Bang Theory actress, equestrian and horse owner — who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — slammed German athlete Annika Schleu and her coach Kim Raisner for punching a horse named Saint Boy during the showjumping round of the August 6 modern pentathlon competition.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Na’Vi to release documentary about s1mple in August

Natus Vincere, the home of Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, dropped a teaser today for an upcoming full-length documentary on the superstar that will be released for free on YouTube in the coming weeks. This news comes exactly five years after the Ukrainian...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Monster Crown (monster taming RPG) to be released this October

Soedesco have announced that their latest game for the Nintendo Switch, Monster Crown (a monster taming RPG developed by Studio Aurum) will be released on October 12th in Europe and North America. It will be available via the Nintendo eShop and at retail. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list...
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

History of Lawton Documentary, Part 1 Just Released

It's hard to judge what may come about in the future if you don't know and understand the past. That much is true of any topic of discussion when it comes to everyday life anywhere on this planet. Just look at the covid numbers. It seems Oklahoma forgot about the huge spike we experienced going into the holiday season last year before getting a little control over it the first half of this year, and here we are again gaining big numbers. It goes to show that remembering history is crucially important to life today.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Watkins Glen NXS Advance

• After two weeks off, Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team are back in action this Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The series returns to the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course for the first time since August 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic put the track’s 2020 event on hold. Herbst, who was a rookie in 2020, will make his first Xfinity Series start at the track on Saturday, but it won’t be his first start at The Glen. Herbst competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race in 2019, finishing 12th.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock will release a Howie Mandel documentary

Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me will look back on the comedian and actor's decades-long career plus his famous battle with obsessive compulsive disorder. The documentary will be released on Tuesday. As Variety notes, Mandel's documentary being shown on NBC Universal's streaming service makes sense because of his long association with NBC, from St. Elsewhere to Deal or No Deal to, currently, America's Got Talent.
Businesschatsports.com

Wolves partners with Monster Energy, includes esports sponsorship

Football club Wolverhampton Wanderers has announced a partnership with energy drinks brand Monster Energy. As a result, Monster Energy will become the official energy drink partner for Wolves and Wolves Esports. According to the release, Wolves Esports will receive Monster Energy products and the brand’s logo will outfit the team’s...
Combat Sportssportspromedia.com

UFC drinks to Monster Energy partnership extension

Deal includes branding at UFC events and sponsorship of original programmes on Fight Pass. Monster also named as presenting sponsor for UFC’s Twitch channel. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has signed a multi-year extension to its global partnership with energy drinks giant Monster Energy. The deal sees Monster continue as...
Businesscogconnected.com

Monster Energy Partner With Wolverhampton Wanderers eSports Team

Monster Energy Officially Partners With Wolverhampton Wanderer’s eSports Team As Its Official Energy Drink. The astronomical rise of eSports over the past few years has led to massive prize pools, sold out stadiums, celebrity endorsements and celebrity investments. Furthermore, there has been a serious crossover in sports as Mason Mount, a football star partnered with a gaming team, Immanuel Quickley partnered with Turtle Beach and Tony Hawk announced his investment into the industry. Even Micheal Jordan and Kevin Durant have made some investments into the industry. Wolverhampton Wanderers, a popular English Premier League football team, have announced a new partnership with Monster Energy.
Behind Viral VideosTrendHunter.com

High-Energy Video Clip Campaigns

The new Youtube 'Shorts' campaign intends to promote the company's TikTok-like video clip feature. Not surprisingly, it comes on the heels of YouTube's recent $100 million investment into its development, which aims to monetize 'Shorts' and create a platform capable of competing with TikTok and Instagram's 'Reels.'. Created in collaboration...
Corona, CAJacksonville Journal Courier

Monster Energy Releases 'Aspire - Inspire' Skateboard Mini-Documentary Featuring Canadian Olympic Skateboarder Matt Berger

CORONA, California (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. Get into the mindset of a technical street skating powerhouse! Monster Energy is proud to announce Episode 6 of the ‘Aspire – Inspire’ mini-documentary video series, featuring Olympic skateboarder Matt Berger from Kamloops, Canada. The new episode catches up with the 27-year-old street skateboarder as he prepares to represent Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympic games and earns silver, his first X Games medal, in the Real Street video competition.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'

PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'. The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year. “‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”
SportsThe Berrics Canteen

Monster Energy Profiles Matt Berger In ‘Aspire-Inspire’

Team Canada’s Matt Berger got sponsored when he was 10 years old, after sending a 2-minute sponsor-me video to Sole Technology. Watching the footage now, Berger seems like a munchkin wunderkind: with his ability, it was obvious that he would go far. Over the course of his career, he became one of the most progressive skaters ever. Hell, legend has it that he even flipped out of his mother’s womb. But what would a kid from remote Kamloops, British Columbia (population: 90,000) have to do to really break into skateboarding?
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

American Horror Stories episode 6 just gave us a new iconic monster

American Horror Stories episode 6 spoilers follow. As wild as it is, American Horror Story can also be a bit predictable at times, and that's certainly true of the spinoff. This week's episode, 'Feral', is particularly guilty of that, signposting everything from Jacob's kidnapping to pretty much everything else that followed. But one thing that American Horror Story can always be relied on for is disturbing monster designs, and here the episode went above and beyond.
Casper, WYsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Post-Emo Rock Group getbent. Release New Video And Single “S//R”

Casper, Wyoming’s post-emo rock group getbent. will be releasing their latest video and single “S//R” officially on August 13th. Today, the band has generously allowed Substream to give its readers early access!!. The band formed back in 2017 and now consists of David Johnson (vocals), Brennan Sykes (guitar), Chris Henderson...
MusicStamford Advocate

Music Industry Moves: Gilberto Gil Inks With Sony Publishing, Joi Brown Joins ICM

Legendary singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing Brazil, the company announced Tuesday. The Brazilian artist, who has won two Grammys and countless other accolades across a six-decade career, was a pioneer of the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s along with artists Caetano Veloso, Marcos Valle, and Gal Costa, blending elements of traditional Brazilian styles with international genres, using rock and folk instruments. His influence can be heard in the music of such American artists as Beck, David Byrne, and many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy