Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Hudson Soars with Aretha Franklin Medley Live / Says She Also Wants to Play Oprah in Biopic

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rave reviews rolling in for Jennifer Hudson‘s performance as music royal Aretha Franklin in the forthcoming biographical film, ‘Respect,’ it’s no wonder the ‘American Idol’ alum has biopic fever. While blazing the promo trail in support of the Franklin film (due in theaters August 13), Hudson shocked many...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Oprah
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Medley#American#Jhud Productions#Academy#Gma#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
Celebritiesdeadlinedetroit.com

Aretha Franklin's son changes tune on 'Respect' biopic, says he loved it

Aretha Franklin's son — who has previously inspired Free Press headlines such as "Aretha Franklin's son blasts Jennifer Hudson's Queen of Soul movie" (Jan. 7, 2020) and "Aretha Franklin's son puts upcoming 'Genius' series on blast, says family does not support" (Feb. 15, 2021) — now has a different opinion about a project featuring his late legendary mother.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Jennifer Hudson Reveals She’s Willing to Do #VERZUZ Against Fantasia

With just a week separating fans of Aretha Franklin from the August 13 premiere of her big screen biopic, ‘Respect’ (click here to watch the trailer), the film’s star – Academy & GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Jennifer Hudson – is pounding the promo pavement something serious in its support. Tackling screen,...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin on the Red Carpet & Shares Rare Throwbacks from Meeting the Icon

Jennifer Hudson really knows how to transform into different characters, including everything from South African activist and politician Winnie Mandela to Grizabella in Cats. Now, Hudson is gearing up for the premiere of Respect, a biopic that follows the life and career of musical icon Aretha Franklin (The movie is set for a wide release on August 13, but we've already given it a five-star review.) While everyone's excited to see Hudson transform on the big screen, it seems the 39-year-old actress channeled her character when she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Fans At A ‘Queens Night Out’ Screening Of Her Movie ‘Respect’ In Atlanta

Last night here in Atlanta, Award-Winning Singer & Actress Jennifer Hudson attended the “Respect” fan screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square. She surprised fans in the audience with her appearance and the crowd was stunned! She looked gorgeous and I loved her cute outfit! Check out more pictures inside and don’t forget to check out the movie this month! I was supposed to be at this screening but couldn’t make it, dang it!
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
Celebritiesthesource.com

[WATCH] Jennifer Hudson Performs “Think” In New Clip From ‘Respect’

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Watch Academy Award® winner Jennifer Hudson perform one of most Franklin’s coveted hits “Think”. Respect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy