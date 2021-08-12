Cancel
Crooks, Low & Connell Hires Family Law Attorney

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

WAUSAU, Wis. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Crooks, Low & Connell, S.C. has recruited Attorney Tara M. Guelzow to join its team of attorneys practicing family law. Guelzow has gained over 16 years of legal experience since her admission to the Wisconsin Bar in 2005. Guelzow has worked in both the public and private sectors, focusing on all aspects of family law, municipal law, and guardianships, coming most recently from living and working in Antigo, Wisconsin.

