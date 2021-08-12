Fluent Commerce Teams with Adobe to Provide Best-in-Class Distributed Order Management
SYDNEY, Australia (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Commerce, announced today it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. Designed to enable omnichannel order and inventory management at scale, Fluent Order Management provides the efficiency and flexibility both businesses and customers demand. In addition, Fluent Commerce has developed a connector that enables fast integration between Fluent Order Management and Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source.www.stamfordadvocate.com
