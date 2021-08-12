Cancel
Williamson County, TN

Records broken on opening weekend of county fair

By Carole Robinson • Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always some surprises at the Williamson County Fair. This year has already yielded two. The first surprise came from 14-year-old Conner Poe. The young pogo enthusiast caught the eyes of members of the Xtreme Pogo Stunt Team prior to its arrival at the fair, and Poe was invited to do a performance with the team. Xtreme Pogo hopes to someday add him to the traveling team, and he may be seen again during another of this week’s shows.

