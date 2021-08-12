Stephen Curry’s Potential Backcourt Partner Before Warriors’ Klay Thompson Returns, Per Steve Kerr

Before every season, no matter the sport, every team has a buzzword. It appears the Warriors' version this season will be "balance." The Warriors are built to win now. Steph Curry just played like an NBA MVP, Klay Thompson is expected to return after missing the last two seasons to leg injuries and Draymond Green rounds out Golden State's original Big Three. So, some were a bit surprised to see them use both of their lottery picks in the draft, and use them on Jonathan Kuminga (18) and Moses Moody (19).