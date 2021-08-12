Cancel
Washington State

Masks won’t be required for high-school football this season

By Nathan Joyce
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Health released COVID-19 school requirements for the 2021-22 academic year Wednesday. Among them are the guideline for high-school sports. Masks will not be required for outdoors sports, including football. Masks will also not be required for moderate contact indoor sports (such as volleyball), and they won’t be required for high-contact indoor sports such as basketball or wrestling if the athlete has been vaccinated or agrees to regular screening.

