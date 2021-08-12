New Wipeout Game Reportedly in Development for PS5 and PSVR2

PlayStation fans still can't buy a PS5 anywhere. While the console is selling at a record-breaking pace, it's not been enough to meet demand. Every PS5 restock sells out in within a minute, with very few exceptions. This is not only because demand is through the roof, but because supply is being constrained by a components shortage. Adding to this problem are scalpers, who gobble up huge chunks of restocks with bots able to put in dozens of orders by the time you click "add to cart." What makes all of this all the more painful is according to various reports and industry speculation, this problem isn't going away anytime this year or even next year. That's right, it may be until 2023 before it's easy to buy a PS5.