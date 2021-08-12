New Wipeout Game Reportedly in Development for PS5 and PSVR2
According to a new rumor, Sony's Wipeout series will be making a return on PlayStation 5, and it will also be compatible with the next PlayStation VR peripheral. The rumor was shared on Twitter by XboxEra's Shpeshal Nick, who claims that the game is still early in development. According to Nick, the project is likely being developed by XDev, and in a follow-up Tweet, he said that he believes Lucid Games is also working on the new Wipeout. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation from the publisher.comicbook.com
Comments / 0