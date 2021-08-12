Manlius Town Board votes 'no' to solar farm moratorium

TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. — The town board in Manlius did not approve a six-month moratorium on new solar farm projects. The future of solar power in suburban and rural communities has become a controversial topic in Central New York. Residents of the town of Manlius turned out at several meetings to voice their concerns over some big proposed solar projects in their communities. Other community members stressed that solar is the future when it comes to clean energy and urged the board to get on board.