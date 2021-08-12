Is this the most important preseason in 49ers history?

885 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As we get closer to the weekend, and the San Francisco 49ers first preseason game of the 2021 season, it's become abundantly clear that the buzz around this team is beyond anything we have seen in years. Not only do the 49ers have a potential Super Bowl roster, but rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who the team drafted with the number three overall pick in this year's draft, has created a stir around the position we have not seen in deacdes.