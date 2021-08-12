Hepburn Library of Norfolk celebrating century of service this weekend

Thirty years ago, the Larsen Family Public Library opened its doors. A group of dedicated volunteers had the vision for a local library in the Siren/Webster area, secured funding and found space. Launched with 3,000 donated books and an all-volunteer staff; the library was first housed in an old discount food store located in the same area now occupied by Four Winds Market. In January of 1992 the library relocated to the old First Wisconsin Bank building on Main Street in Webster. Ten years later – busting at the seams – it moved to its current location in the donated Larsen car dealership at WI 35 and Main Street. They made the move in August of 2011 and held a grand opening celebration on September 9th. Thirty important and busy days.