Hepburn Library of Norfolk celebrating century of service this weekend

By BOB BECKSTEAD bbeckstead@wdt.net
nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK — The Hepburn Library of Norfolk is celebrating 100 years of service to the community, and the party is scheduled for Saturday. “The library has seen 100 years in the town of Norfolk. A lot has changed, and yet the library is still here. It’s pretty exciting to see everything happen before our eyes, to serve the community for 100 years. We have the benefactor, A. Barton Hepburn, to thank for that. He gave seven communities libraries and we’re thankful to be receiving one of those in Norfolk,” Director Laurel Murphy said.

