Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Watertown City Council maps out use of first $11 million from American Rescue Plan Act

By ALEX GAULT agault@wdt.net
nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — City Council has developed a plan to use the first half of its $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds, focusing on critical infrastructure spending. The city recently received its first payment of about $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. During a work session Monday night,...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Water Projects#Water Supply#Watertown City Council#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Posted by
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown City Council denies funding request for hospice project

WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County officials are moving ahead with plans to expand the Gotham Street facility after City Council members on Monday night denied a funding request to help finance the project. Executive Director Diana K. Woodhouse said Tuesday that the hospice organization is seeking other funding sources...
Austin, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Austin City Council discusses American Rescue Plan recovery funds, 4th St. bridge project at Monday meeting

The Austin City Council approved a resolution at their Monday meeting accepting coronavirus local fiscal recovery funds established under the American Rescue Plan Act. KAUS spoke with Austin Mayor Steve King during the “Meet the Mayor” segment of “Wright Here, Right Now,” and King stated that the council will work with city staff concerning the parameters as to how the funds can be disbursed…
Saint Helena, CANapa Valley Register

City of St. Helena issues correction on water conservation stats

A calculation error on a spreadsheet reviewed by the City Council last week exaggerated St. Helena’s water conservation efforts in June and July. St. Helena resident Tom Belt noticed the error when reviewing the spreadsheet on Saturday. The next day he notified the city, which posted a corrected spreadsheet on Monday.
Wilmington, NCwhqr.org

Wilmington City Council discusses new updated plans for Rescue Plan funding

At its Monday morning agenda briefing, Wilmington City Council heard yet another updated recommendation on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. City Finance Director Jennifer Maready presented changes to the plan that included three new categories of funding: financial assistance for utility bills, food desert collaboration, and park improvements.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Enacts $135 Million In American Rescue Plan Act Funding, Delivers Aid To St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, joined by faith, labor and elected leaders, announced that she will sign the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct relief package passed out of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. The total package will invest more than $135 million into families and neighborhoods across St. Louis, helping support and stabilize neighborhoods in anticipation of more federal funds down the line. “This is a public safety plan, a public health plan, and an economic Continue Reading
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

City, Housing Authority rebuild affordable housing

The City of Corsicana and the Corsicana Housing Authority rebuilt some of its public housing units, Eastside Apartments at 901 E. 13th Avenue, which were demolished in 2017. The city is excited to announce the 12 new apartment units are complete and ready for occupancy. HUD approved the new units on July 1 and families began moving into the new units in July. A ribbon cutting will be scheduled at a later date.
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Start of construction for East First Street re-design project in Oswego

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced today construction will start on the East First Street re-design project from State Route 104 to East Cayuga Street this week. The re-design will reduce the number of through lane and is intended to calm traffic, introduce additional greenspace and beautification, while allowing for more parking in an area of the city currently experiencing a significant amount of construction and re-development. East First Street from State Route 104 to the dead end will all be repaved.
Ogdensburg, NYnny360.com

All city managers should remain apolitical

Upon reading the latest salvo by Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie in his war of words with St. Lawrence County, I again thought, “Who is this guy?”. As a member of the Ogdensburg Police Department from 1978 through 2007, I served under several city managers. As an 11-year chief of police, I served primarily during the tenure of John Krol and also under Art Sciorra.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Legislation To Provide Residents With Better Access To Jobs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City Council voted to send Mayor Brandon Scott legislation that will give city residents more access to jobs in Baltimore. “Our local hiring bill looks out for our residents who are all too often locked out of the workforce, especially those who have experienced incarceration,” City Council President Nick J. Mosby said. “We need legislation, like this bill, to effectively drive down crime. It is only when our residents find real opportunities that they’ll find their fair shot at the American Dream.” The bill requires companies to submit employment plans that show a commitment to hire, train and retain residents. “People in Baltimore are looking for the opportunities a good job can provide — like a steady paycheck, stable housing and the ability to provide for their families,” Chairman Stokes said. “This bill will help them get there.” The legislation was backed by all 15 members.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors continue discussions on use of American Rescue Plan Funds

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors continued their discussions on the use of the American Rescue Plan funds at their meeting Tuesday. The Board reported that they received an inquiry on whether the funds could be used to enhance the local/community food system and lower the dependence on external resources such as industrial meat processing. Recorder Mary Ward also reported a proposal was received from Cott Systems for ‘Hosted Online Index Books’ and the County Auditor reported a proposal was received from Cott Systems for “Auditor Land Transfer Online Book Project’ (combined projects cost about $200,000).

Comments / 0

Community Policy