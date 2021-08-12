Potsdam seeks moratorium on junkyard permits

POTSDAM — Town Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey K. Murray on Tuesday night requested a law placing a moratorium on junkyard and junk storage permits.

According to the agenda, the Town Board recognizes “increasing problems with junk around the township,” and that its accumulation “could cause undesirable impacts to neighboring properties and/or the town.”

Mr. Murray said specifically that “there’s a problem with people disposing of their garbage, and in particular their junk cars, properly.”

This problem, he said, is not confined to Potsdam.

“The junk and garbage problem is an issue everywhere, not just in Potsdam,” he said. “It’s statewide.”

Mr. Murray said that although there are laws already in place regulating junk disposal, this moratorium would allow him to make these laws more stringent and get a better idea of how best to tackle the problem.

“The moratorium is going to give me time to rewrite our laws so that they’re more stringent,” he said.

He said he needs to halt the influx of junkyard permits during this time to figure out how he can do things properly.

The law, which seeks a 12-month moratorium, will be known as the “Town of Potsdam Junkyard and Junk Storage Moratorium,” according to the agenda resolution.

The resolution goes on to state that the moratorium will be established “to provide the Board time to engage in the necessary studies, meetings, hearings, environmental review and other appropriate and necessary actions regarding oversight of Junkyards and Junk Storage.”

The moratorium will apply to currently pending and future applications for the installation of junkyard or junk storage systems.

The resolution states that in the event the board must take legal action to enforce this law, “the violator will be responsible for any and all costs incurred by the Town relative thereto, including reasonable attorney’s fees, filing fees, and such other amounts to be determined and assessed by the court.”

This law will be voted on at the next Town Board meeting on Sept. 14.

Mr. Murray said this moratorium will help him to figure out “how to make our community better and safer for the environment.”

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to take care of the township of Potsdam and the people in it that are paying taxes,” he said.