Brindisi gets Democratic Party nod for Fifth Judicial District seat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Anthony J. Brindisi on Tuesday received the Democratic Party’s official nomination for state Supreme Court justice for the Fifth Judicial District. Mr. Brindisi, a former Congressman from Utica who represented New York’s 22nd Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, announced his candidacy for the newly created seat in early July, days before the only other candidate, Republican Danielle Fogel.

