Massena, NY

Massena announces opening of cooling stations

By BOB BECKSTEAD bbeckstead@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
The Massena Community Center has been opened as a cooling station during the heat advisory on Wednesday and Thursday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — With the north country sweating its way through a heat advisory, the village has taken steps to cool things down.

Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld announced Wednesday that a cooling station had been opened at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St. In addition, The Salvation Army, 20 Russell Road, will be open to anyone who needs a place to cool down.

The cooling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Mr. Ahlfeld said unvaccinated residents are required to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines at those sites.

He said the Community Center and Salvation Army aren’t the only way to stay cool during the hot spell.

The Massena Town Beach is open to the public, with free parking and “serves as a great place to cool down,” he said in a news release announcing the opening of the cooling stations.

The waterfront area is open with lifeguards on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in August.

Barnhart Beach at the Robert Moses State Park is also open to the public with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Massena Public Library is also open to the public and “an excellent location to stop in and cool down,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.

The cooling station openings are in response to a National Weather Service forecast that states a heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday, with heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees for all of St. Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids during this period, staying in air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

They said to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside and, if possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Also, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

