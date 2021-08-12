Cancel
Watertown, NY

Can-Am Speedway to honor first responders Friday

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago

LAFARGEVILLE — Racing night at the Can-Am Speedway on Friday will be dedicated to first responders, particularly four who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Kevin Warren, a racer there whose car is a riding tribute to Trooper Joel Davis, who died after he responded to a domestic call in Theresa and was shot in 2017, organized the whole thing.

He said nearly 30 fire trucks will be at the speedway, along with ambulances and at least three police departments. All first responders are admitted for free and will be able to see a parade of the emergency vehicles before the races, along with a presentation for the four first responders the night is also dedicated to: Mr. Davis; EMT Mark Davis, who was 25 years old and fatally shot while responding to a call in Cape Vincent; Watertown Battalion Chief David Lachenauer, who died from cancer linked to his response to New York City in the wake of 9/11; and Peyton Morse, who was a 21-year-old Watertown firefighter who died during a training exercise earlier this year.

“The support has been outstanding,” Mr. Warren said. “It’s hard to pinpoint why the support has been so much, but it’s just everybody wanted to be involved.”

