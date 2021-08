A new school year brings with it a renewed sense of hope, and, of course, that familiar first-day-of-school excitement. As students prepare to head back to the classroom after more than a year of challenges, Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) is once again hosting its annual school supply drive, from August 3rd through September 15th, to support some of those with the greatest need – homeless and underserved students throughout Rhode Island. The goal of the supply drive is to help close the opportunity gap for these students by making sure they start the school year with the necessary supplies.