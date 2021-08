Since last Friday (13), the Venezuelan dictatorship and opposition have been discussing in Mexico City, with Norway as mediator. The delegation representing the regime is led by Jorge Rodríguez, one of the most powerful men in Chavismo, a former deputy for Chávez and now president of the National Assembly. The one who brings together the interests of the opposition is led by Gerardo Blyde, a former deputy who now heads the anti-Chavista coalition Mesa da Unidad Democrática. They will have 180 days to reach an agreement that can lift Venezuela out of the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in which it finds itself.