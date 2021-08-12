Cancel
Barton County, MO

Joplin police recover vehicle stolen in Barton County

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday morning when Joplin police located a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen in Barton County.

Capt. Will Davis said officers responded to a call from OnStar, a safety and security system in General Motors vehicles, reporting the presence of the stolen Tahoe on the south side of the city.

OnStar assisted by remotely disabling the vehicle near 40th and Main streets, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took its four occupants into custody, Davis said.

The driver, Victoria L. Herring, 21, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was charged Wednesday in Newton County Circuit Court with a felony count of vehicle tampering. The others — a 23-year-old woman from Pittsburg; a 28-year-old man from Opolis, Kansas; and a 21-year-old man from West Mineral, Kansas — were charged with misdemeanor counts of tampering.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
