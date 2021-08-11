Cancel
Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

MOSCOW — A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived. The helicopter crashed in the Kronotsky nature...

