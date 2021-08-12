Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

$3,000 Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup is For Serious Coffee Snobs

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, we’ve seen the fashion house push the limits of what is socially acceptable and physically possible in fashion, but the new USD$2,345 (AUD$3,200) Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup Pouch is toying with the idea of what is fiscally responsible. Unveiled as part of the Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV Fall/Winter 2021-22 show, the LV Coffee Cup takes the monogram bag to new levels. Small, stocky and entirely devoid of any function, the new accessory is hard to justify, but who cares?

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Everyday Lv Fall Winter#The Lv Coffee Cup#French#Orange Monogram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ShoppingTimes Union

This Brim 12-cup coffee maker is on sale for $74.99

I hate to sound like one of those cheugy mugs you find in the discount section of TJ Maxx, but a hot cup of coffee can really change the trajectory of your morning. Brewing enough bean juice to jolt you and 11 of your friends out of that early morning haze, this triple-brew Brim coffee maker is made for sleepy mornings.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sleek Single-Cup Coffee Makers

The X&Y pour-over coffee set has been designed by Kurz Kurz Design as a minimalist kitchen accessory that will work to drastically enhance the simple everyday process of brewing a cup of coffee. The set consists of a sleek stainless steel pour-over unit along with a gooseneck kettle that work together to achieve premium coffee brewing results. The electricity-free set only requires fresh coffee grounds, a filter and hot water to be used, and will brew directly into an accompanying glass tumbler.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

One of my best cups of coffee ever

From the title, one would think this story would transport readers across the globe — maybe a tale of sipping an unparalleled espresso at a quaint café in Rome, or possibly bellied up with a bold cup of Arabica bean joe in a South American coffee bar. These iconic examples,...
Food & Drinksthemtnear.com

Cool Beans: Not just a cup of coffee

Here’s the thing: I wouldn’t call myself a coffee drinker, but I sure do love to drink Chai. If you’ve never had it, I would only recommend it if you can find real chai; not the sugar-filled type that’s way too sweet that one can find anywhere. Unless you don’t like drinks that are on the spicy side. Then, I still invite you to grab your favorite beverage and join me for the ride.
ApparelVogue

From Chanel To Dior, These Fashion-Forward Watches Will Stand The Test Of Time

You would think they’d make strange bedfellows: fashion – fleeting and changeable; watches – methodical and rational. Yet since couture houses seized hold of fine jewellery in the 1980s, the two worlds have come together to create a new genre of fashion-fuelled, design-driven, often fantastical women’s watches. Fashion has brought...
ApparelVogue

5 Shoe Lovers On Where They Shop For Heels, And Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae – co founder of the shoe brand Syro – was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their co founder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male and non-binary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.
Apparelhypebeast.com

sacai and Nike Officially Reveal Its Three Upcoming LDWaffle Collabs

And sacai are set to drop three major design collaborations for its iconic 2019 LDWaffle silhouette, partnering with industry friends fragment, CLOT and UNDERCOVER. fragment and CLOT have each worked on two fresh colorways for the Nike x sacai LDWaffle, with fragment designing a flooded navy and flooded grey colorway and CLOT tapping into its CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D.” take on Chitose Abe’s hybrid Nike footwear silhouette. The orange and burgundy highlight the stacked Swoosh branding while the second colorway follows grey undertones and a light blue and dark navy overlapping branding.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

What Is Preppy Style? 14 Pieces That Modernize the Classic Look

For most, the term "preppy" conjures visuals of tweed blazers, boat shoes, and argyle sweater vests, often worn by well-to-do New Englanders. The origins of this phrase derive from just that ("prep" meaning preparatory school), but the aesthetic's evolution throughout the 20th and 21st centuries is among the more nuanced arcs, which begs the question: what is preppy style?
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Naomi Osaka x Levi's Upcycled Denim Collection

Levi's has tapped tennis star Naomi Osaka to create a collection of upcycled denim pieces, celebrating her heritage as well as emphasizes sustainability. Osaka was previously featured in Levi's 501 day campaign alongside Jaden Smith, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford, Barbie Ferreira, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and is now joining the label to create the first collection of its kind. Featuring four limited-edition pieces crafted from upcycled denim, the range uses pre-existing Levi's garments to create a capsule with less impact on the environment.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Go for glitz in this season's Glam Rock-inspired party pieces

In Tatler’s latest high jewellery shoot, Glam Rock is back on fashion’s agenda. With big Boucheron jewels and even bigger glitzy garb, the sequin-filled stages of the Seventies are back with a bang. With jewellery chosen by Jewellery Editor Charlie Miller and fabulous fashion from Fashion Director Sophie Pera, the heady haze of the decadent decade has never looked so good.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Bags

To accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the bags arriving this season. The collection includes backpacks, duffle bags, vest packs, slings, tote bags and small pouches. Available in four colorways, the carrying options are marked with a repeating “SUPREME” logo print. The tonal colorways feature bold orange and purple, along with sleek black, while a classic green camo style rounds up the selection. Utilizing rugged CORDURA® ECO Fabric, each style is outfitted with secure straps, functional pocketing, sturdy webbing, elasticated elements are waterproof zippers.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Brooks Brothers and Junya Watanabe MAN Reveal Latest Elevated Militaristic Blazers

Brooks Brothers has once again partnered with eYe COMME des GARÇONS Junya Watanabe MAN for a new lineup of militaristic-inspired blazers. This season sees Brooks Brothers’ iconic Madison Fit 3 Button Sack Model blazer silhouette fitted with Junya Watanabe‘s bomber jacket styling. Brook Brother’s signature navy blazer creates the foundation for the blended jacket. One of the blazers takes design cues from the 1950s U.S. military trench coat that utilizes a khaki-tone nylon quilting that intermixes with the wool from the blazer. The second blazer in the collection is a hybrid design between the quintessential army green bomber jacket. With both blazers, the back silhouette highlights the fusing of both materials, providing an interesting mix between technical and formal fabrics.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Rick Owens Transforms The Iconic Converse Weapon Into The TURBOWPN

Rick Owens wasn’t always into sneakers, the designer previously viewing them as “pedestrian, suburban banality.” But after some time, he begun thinking about how best to design them for himself, spawning creations that are oversized in masterful, meticulous ways. And it’s this energy that also inspires his current collaboration with Converse, a partnership that is soon to bring out its second release: the TURBOWPN.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Pharrell and adidas Debut New Humanrace Sičhona Sneaker

Pharrell and have officially revealed their latest collaborative sneaker: the Humanrace Sičhona. A stripped-back silhouette inspired by the mechanics of the human foot and the feeling of being barefoot, the Humanrace Sičhona is also a new chapter in the evolution of Pharrell’s Humanrace brand — one that spotlights the Indigenous American Dakota tribe’s customs, traditions and culture.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Camo-Centric Womens Streetwear

Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) has teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez to release a one-of-a-kind clothing collection. The collection will include a wide range of items and looks including all-new t-shirts, tank tops, six-pocket cargo pants, and an exclusive 'BAPE STA Mid' sneaker. All of the...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

13 best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

Being seen with a single-use coffee cup was an embarrassment. The very thought of using one was enough to bring on a tidal wave of shame, knowing the vessel would end up in landfill and potentially add to the destruction of the planet. With the 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups used in the UK each year creating 30,000 tonnes of waste annually, the move to reusable cups is a welcome one.If buying your first reusable coffee cup or adding to a collection, the key to consistent use is having one you can keep with you when out and about and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy