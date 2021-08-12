$3,000 Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup is For Serious Coffee Snobs
Over the years, we’ve seen the fashion house push the limits of what is socially acceptable and physically possible in fashion, but the new USD$2,345 (AUD$3,200) Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup Pouch is toying with the idea of what is fiscally responsible. Unveiled as part of the Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV Fall/Winter 2021-22 show, the LV Coffee Cup takes the monogram bag to new levels. Small, stocky and entirely devoid of any function, the new accessory is hard to justify, but who cares?manofmany.com
