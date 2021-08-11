Cancel
NIST Investigation of Collapse Site Continues as Potential Buyer Announced

By Scott Judy, Nadine M. Post
enr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for possible clues into the collapse of Champlain Towers South, and the corresponding hunt for a possible buyer of the site of the tragedy in Surfside, Fla., both moved forward notably on Aug. 11. In the morning, just as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was...

#Nist#Stalking Horse#Judicial Court#Avison Young#Champlain Towers#Surfside#Kce Structural Engineers
Developer Bids $110M for Site of Collapsed Champlain Towers South

An unnamed developer bid $110 million for the site of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla., marking the first offer since the deadly collapse of the building. If selected as the stalking-horse offer, the bid would increase to $120 million, setting the threshold for competing submissions, said Avison Young’s Michael Fay during a court hearing on Wednesday. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman, the presiding judge in several lawsuits filed against the Champlain Towers condo board, hired Fay pro-bono to facilitate the sale.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Hill

Surfside collapsed condo site gets bid of up to $120M

A private bidder has put in an offer of up to $120 million for the plot of land where the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building stood in Surfside, Fla. As the Miami Herald reports, the offer was revealed during a Wednesday hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the multitude of lawsuits that have been filed since the Surfside condominium building collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The bidder has not been publicly identified.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Offering memorandum coming for Surfside collapse site

An offering memorandum for the Surfside condominium collapse site could be ready within a month, as Avison Young smooths out zoning and other details for the former Champlain Towers South property. In the meantime, an appraiser is determining the fair market value of each of the units, as a way...
Politicstherealdeal.com

Portion of Champlain site in “danger of collapsing” and will be braced this weekend

Weeks after the Champlain Towers South came down, officials are now concerned part of the pool deck could collapse, creating further instability at the Collins Avenue site. This weekend, workers will be installing beams to support the area that is “in danger of collapsing,” attorney Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the Champlain Towers South condo association, said during a hearing on Friday. The pool patio deck is on the southeast corner of the site at 8777 Collins Avenue.
