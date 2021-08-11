Cancel
Governor calls on Kentuckians to take action as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 2,916 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 14 additional virus-related deaths. “We’re having another alarming day in our battle against COVID-19, as cases, hospitalizations and now deaths continue to escalate because of the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. “Folks, today we have nearly 3,000 new cases. We never thought we’d be here again – 2,961. We have more than 75 additional people in the hospital due to the COVID-19 today than we did yesterday.”

