Governor calls on Kentuckians to take action as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 2,916 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 14 additional virus-related deaths. “We’re having another alarming day in our battle against COVID-19, as cases, hospitalizations and now deaths continue to escalate because of the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. “Folks, today we have nearly 3,000 new cases. We never thought we’d be here again – 2,961. We have more than 75 additional people in the hospital due to the COVID-19 today than we did yesterday.”www.wpsdlocal6.com
