A deadly drone strike on an Israeli-operated tanker that’s been blamed on Iran has raised the stakes in a years-long shadow war between Israel and Iran. The two countries have attacked each other on land, by air and at sea in recent years, in Iran’s case sometimes through allies in the region. The July 29 attack on the tanker in the Gulf of Oman, for which Iran denied involvement, led to threats of retaliation from Israel. It also prompted warnings of potential reprisals from the U.K., which lost a crew member, and the U.S., which created a maritime force with partners in 2019 to help protect sea lanes in the Middle East.