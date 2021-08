Although all animals, dogs included, are amazing in every way. They tend to be just as different in shape, size, personality, and even intelligence levels as human beings. Some breeds are more active, some tend to be more relaxed, and others can be a bit silly or less intelligent. Don’t get me wrong. This by no means implies that this is negative characteristic. Less intelligent pretty much applies to their ability to learn quickly, their memory, attention span, and a few other factors. So there’s no need to be offended if one of the precious dog breeds listed happen to be yours!