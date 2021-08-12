Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This thunderstorm will produce strong winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wichita County through 915 PM CDT At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Leoti, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Wichita County, including the following locations... Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH