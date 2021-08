A public hearing was held for a proposed planned unit development in Tyrone Township that has many residents up in arms. The Lake Urban PUD would be built across on 160 acres with access from Runyan Lake Road and White Lake Road. The area is heavy in wetlands with only 75 of the acres being buildable. Developers are requesting 89 single family condominiums, built over 2 phases. They submitted an updated parallel plan, as requested by the Tyrone Township Planning Commission, however the township’s planner was not present at Tuesday night’s meeting and had not submitted an updated review letter. Chairman Dan Stickel said the changes were relatively minor, and included adjusting the number of entrances on White Lake Road and amendments to the parallel plan.