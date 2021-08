Mark Consuelos is getting a lot of love from his family this week, especially from one of his dogs. On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa shared a handful of videos on her personal Instagram account, featuring her husband cuddling their rescue pup, Lena. In the clip, which was filmed at an undisclosed location, we see the 50-year-old actor petting the pup who gets comfortable in his lap. “Lena ❤️s @instasuelos,” Ripa wrote alongside the videos.