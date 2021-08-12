Cancel
Rohnert Park, CA

New staff position at the RP Animal Shelter

By Mickey Zeldes
thecommunityvoice.com
 6 days ago

Hard to believe that when I started at the shelter 20+ years ago as the volunteer coordinator there was only one full-time position, the supervisor, and two 20-hour/week shelter staff. And that was to care for the animals seven days a week, 365 days/year! The thought was by hiring a volunteer coordinator that we could fill all the gaps with free help. That sounds good in theory but the reality is you get what you pay for. Volunteers are awesome and some are the most committed people in the world but too often we were left without enough help. Slowly we started building our employee base, but all with part-time employees.

www.thecommunityvoice.com

Comments / 0

