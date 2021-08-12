Cancel
Noblesville, IN

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test now required for fans attending Maroon 5’s Noblesville concert

By Bianca Reyes
Fox 59
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOBLESVILLE, Ind. — All fans heading to the Maroon 5 concert at Ruoff Music Center are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. According to an email sent to ticket holders on August 10, event organizers can now require that all attendees of their concerts must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entering to the event.

fox59.com

